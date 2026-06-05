Campaign urges US senators to free Palestinian-American student

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A new campaign is urging U.S. senators to demand the immediate release of Sama Safi, a dual Palestinian-American student detained by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

The initiative, launched by the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU), sounds the alarm over Safi’s well-being. According to her family and campaign organizers, the Birzeit University student suffers from a chronic medical condition that requires daily medication, putting her health at serious risk while in custody, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Safi was arrested during a 3:00 a.m. predawn raid on her family's home on June 2. She was initially taken to Ofer prison before being moved to an Israeli interrogation center in Jerusalem.

"Her life is in danger, and the US government must act now for her immediate and safe release," the IMEU campaign urged, calling on American citizens to contact their elected officials.

The U.S. State Department confirmed it is aware of the situation. A spokesperson stated that the Trump Administration is monitoring the case and takes its commitment to assisting Americans abroad seriously, though they declined further comment due to privacy considerations.

Safi's arrest is part of a much larger trend. Rights groups, including the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, report that Israeli authorities have heavily intensified arrests of university students since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. Students are frequently targeted over student activism or social media allegations.

Safi was detained alongside three other female students from Birzeit University as part of a wider operation that saw 35 Palestinians arrested across the West Bank in a single day. Local officials estimate that around 23,000 Palestinians have been detained in the territory since the conflict began.

News.Az