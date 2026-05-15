- News
- Eurovision Participation
Tag:
Eurovision Participation
-
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Vienna ahead of the Eurovision 2026 grand final, protesting against Israel’s participation in the contest as tensions linked to the war in Gaza continued to surround the event.17 May 2026-11:11
-
-
The Eurovision Song Contest suffered a sharp decline in television audiences during Tuesday’s first semi-final as boycott calls intensified over Israel’s participation in the competition.15 May 2026-09:00
-