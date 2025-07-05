PSG defeat Bayern 2–0 to reach Club World Cup semi-finals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain secured a convincing 2–0 victory over Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the FIFA Club World Cup, booking their place in the semi-finals of the tournament, News.Az reports.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Michael Olise sealed the win for the reigning European champions at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. PSG displayed composure, pace, and tactical discipline throughout the match, outclassing the German giants in key moments.

Kvaratskhelia Opens the Scoring

The breakthrough came early in the second half when Kvaratskhelia capitalized on a quick transition, curling a low shot past Manuel Neuer into the bottom corner. The goal energized PSG and unsettled Bayern’s defense.

Olise Secures the Win

Late in the match, Michael Olise doubled PSG’s lead with a composed finish after a slick passing move involving Vitinha and Ousmane Dembélé. The goal effectively ended Bayern’s hopes of a comeback.

Musiala Injury Casts a Shadow

The match was overshadowed by a serious injury to Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala, who was forced off just before halftime following a heavy collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Musiala was stretchered off with a suspected broken ankle, drawing emotional reactions from players on both sides.

PSG March On

Under manager Luis Enrique, PSG continue their impressive form, blending individual brilliance with collective discipline. The win marks their fifth consecutive clean sheet in major international competition.

PSG will now face the winner of Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals as they pursue their first-ever Club World Cup title.

