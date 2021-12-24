Public representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani and Armenian public representatives held the first meeting in Moscow after the second Karabakh war, where they discussed the measures to mitigate tension in relations between the peoples of the two countries, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Moscow hosted the first meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian public representatives on December 23-24 after the second Karabakh war,” the message said. “Special Representative of the President of Russia on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy participated in the meeting.”

“The participants of the meeting discussed the measures to mitigate tension in relations between the two peoples and agreed to continue to hold such meetings in early 2022,” the message said.

News.Az