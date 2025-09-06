Public viewing of Giorgio Armani’s coffin begins in Milan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Milan opened its doors Saturday for the public to pay respects to fashion icon Giorgio Armani, whose coffin is on display ahead of a private funeral on Monday. Hundreds queued before the viewing began at 9:00 am (0700 GMT), which will continue from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (0700–1600 GMT) on Saturday and Sunday at Milan’s Teatro Armani.

Armani, who passed away on Thursday at age 91 after months of fragile health, was mourned across the fashion world as well as by politicians and celebrities. His death comes just weeks before the 50th anniversary of his fashion house at Milan Fashion Week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born in Piacenza, northern Italy, Armani initially studied medicine but shifted to fashion after working as a window dresser. He opened his Milan design studio in 1973 and launched his debut eponymous collection in 1975.

Teatro Armani, a former Nestlé chocolate factory transformed into Armani’s minimalist headquarters in 2001, also served as the venue where he showcased many of his creations. Milan has declared the day of Armani’s funeral a day of mourning.

Armani, who had no children, leaves the future of his empire uncertain. His nieces Roberta and Silvana Armani work for the group, and his nephew Andrea Camerana is a board member.

News.Az