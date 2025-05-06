Punjab orders closure of schools
Photo: AFP
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the closure of all educational institutions across the province after India launched an overnight attack inside Pakistan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
In a statement, the chief minister said, “Defending every inch of Pakistan is a matter of faith for us.”
She said that the soil of Punjab is the custodian of heroes and martyrs, adding, “The innocent blood spilled on this land tonight is a debt on us.”
She also issued immediate emergency response orders to the provincial administration.