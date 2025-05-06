Punjab orders closure of schools

+ ↺ − 16 px

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the closure of all educational institutions across the province after India launched an overnight attack inside Pakistan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a statement, the chief minister said, “Defending every inch of Pakistan is a matter of faith for us.”

She said that the soil of Punjab is the custodian of heroes and martyrs, adding, “The innocent blood spilled on this land tonight is a debt on us.”

She also issued immediate emergency response orders to the provincial administration.

News.Az