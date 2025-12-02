Putin aims to boost energy, defense exports on India visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin begins a two-day visit to India on Thursday, aiming to increase sales of Russian oil, missile systems, and fighter jets to strengthen energy and defense relations that have been affected by U.S. pressure on India.

Russia has supplied arms to India for decades, with New Delhi emerging as its top buyer of seaborne oil despite Western sanctions after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

But India's crude imports are set to hit a three-year low this month, after the tightening of sanctions on Russia that coincide with its growing purchases of U.S. oil and gas.

On his first visit in four years to the Indian capital for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin will be accompanied by his defence minister, Andrei Belousov, and a wide-ranging delegation from business and industry.

"Putin's visit offers an opportunity for Delhi to reassert the strength of its special relationship with Moscow, despite recent developments, and make headway in new arms deals," said Michael Kugelman of the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.

New initiatives were likely to be announced, he added, even if they mostly related to low-hanging fruit in ties.

News.Az