Russia ready to share small nuclear tech with India

Russia is ready to share small nuclear power plant (NPP) technologies with India, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"[Alexey] Likhachev, head of Rosatom, will be part of the presidential delegation during his visit. He will bring with him a proposal on small modular reactors. This proposal will be discussed during the negotiations," the Kremlin spokesman said, answering questions at a briefing for Indian media ahead of the Russia-India summit in New Delhi, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Peskov noted that Russia possesses very important technologies for the construction of small NPPs, which are currently attracting great interest in many countries.

"Russia has experience, real experience, in producing such small reactors. And I have no doubt that we will be ready to discuss this issue with India and provide these technologies to our Indian friends," he added.

News.Az