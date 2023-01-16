Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, Russian Presidents discuss Ukraine by phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call and they discussed Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday, News.az reports.

The two sides discussed a potential prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, as well as normalization of Turkish-Syrian relations, the Kremlin said.

"The exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued," the Kremlin said.

