Turkish, Russian Presidents discuss Ukraine by phone - Kremlin
- 16 Jan 2023 15:27
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- World
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call and they discussed Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday, News.az reports.
The two sides discussed a potential prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, as well as normalization of Turkish-Syrian relations, the Kremlin said.
"The exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued," the Kremlin said.