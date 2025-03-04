Putin and Myanmar's junta chief plan to strengthen military and economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Myanmar's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, is set to meet President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, as the junta, isolated and sanctioned by the West, turns to a key international ally for support in its ongoing conflict with ethnic armed groups.

The two will discuss strengthening economic and security cooperation, Myanmar's ruling State Administration Council said in a statement ahead of meeting. Bilateral agreements on energy, science and technology sectors will likely be signed, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Myanmar is one of Russia's closest partners in Southeast Asia and the junta's leaders have relied on weapons from the Kremlin in recent years. The junta has unsuccessfully tried to stem a widespread rebellion unfolding since Min Aung Hlaing seized power in a 2021 coup and toppled a civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

With Myanmar's economy in a tailspin, questions have been raised over how long the generals can retain power, especially as ethnic armed groups make gains across the country.

Revival of a long-stalled Dawei special economic zone could be a topic of discussion between the leaders after the two sides signed a pact to build a port and oil refinery during a visit last month to Myanmar by a top Russian official. The project could provide Russia a strategic alternative to the Strait of Malacca.

Russia and China have been the main suppliers of advanced weapons systems to the Myanmar military, accounting for over US$400 million and $260 million respectively since the coup, a United Nations (UN) rights expert said in May 2023. The junta has been using Russian fighter jets for airstrikes on resistance strongholds, the Washington Post and others have reported.

Since the coup, the junta has killed at least 6,366 civilians, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. The US and its allies in Europe imposed multiple rounds of sanctions against the junta and key business entities in response.

The meeting comes after Putin's government last week sent top security aide Sergei Shoigu to Indonesia, Malaysia and China to enhance cooperation with long-time partners in Asia. This will be Min Aung Hlaing’s fourth visit to Russia since the coup.

News.Az