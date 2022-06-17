Putin announced the end of the era of the unipolar world order

+ ↺ − 16 px

The era of the unipolar world order is over, despite all attempts to conserve it by any means, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during his speech at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), News.az reports.

According to the Russian leader, the current changes in the global economy and international politics are “tectonic”.

The President of the Russian Federation also stated that “the United States, having declared victory in the Cold War, declared itself the messengers of the Lord on Earth, who have no obligations, but only interests, and these interests are declared sacred.”

According to Putin, the countries of the “golden billion” consider everyone else to be their “colonies”. “The ruling elites of the West are in illusion and do not want to notice the changes. The countries of the “golden billion” still consider all the rest to be their colonies, second class,” Putin said.

According to him, Russia is gradually normalizing the economic situation in the country.

The President of the Russian Federation stressed that the West tried to “crush the Russian economy”, hit the country’s industry and finances, but failed to do so. “Obviously, it did not work out, did not take place. Citizens showed solidarity and responsibility. We are step by step normalizing the economic situation. Gloomy predictions about the prospects for the Russian economy have not come true,” he said.

Putin noted that “the economic blitzkrieg against Russia initially had no chance of success.” He also called sanctions pressure a “double-edged weapon.”

News.Az