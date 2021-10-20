Putin approves nationwide one-week workplace shutdown in Russia from Oct 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a weeklong work stoppage for the end of the month after the country recorded its highest daily death count from Covid-19 amid a surge in cases fueled by low vaccination rates, Forbes reports.

The work pause beginning Oct. 30 was proposed by the Cabinet and endorsed by Putin, who said during a video call that the government would also mobilize more resources to alleviate the “high strain” on the healthcare system, according to the Associated Press.

He added that the work halt could begin earlier and end later in certain hard-hit regions.

Putin also strongly encouraged Russians to get vaccinated, something only a third of the population has done so far.

