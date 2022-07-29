Putin-Biden phone call not planned, Kremlin says

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is not planned to organize a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at this point, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Peskov refrained from disclosing the Kremlin’s expectations from the potential phone call between Blinken and Lavrov, diverting this question to the Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov, who is currently in Tashkent, said Friday that the date of his phone call with Blinken is being negotiated, but the call is unlikely to happen today. The minister explained that he must be present at his office during such contact.

News.Az