Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Deputy CEO of Gazprombank Dmitry Zauers that the company should partner with billionaire entrepreneur and the current head of the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk to develop technology.

Zauers told the Russian President about domestically-produced batteries used in aerospace applications and neurochips. They are "our answer to Elon Musk," the banker said, as the US businessman is himself a giant in these industries, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Join forces with Musk," Putin said. "When he is finished reforming administrative agencies in the US, he will get back go back to science. You should work with him. We are already negotiating to work together in space, we can collaborate in this sphere also," the Russian leader added.

