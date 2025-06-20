Putin denies role as mediator in Iran-Israel conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, Putin stated that he is not aiming to act as a mediator between Iran and Israel, but is merely proposing ideas on how the two countries might resolve the escalating crisis.

The Kremlin has spent much of the week positioning Moscow as a potential peacemaker after Israel launched strikes on Iran, which retaliated with missiles and drones, News.Az reports citing foregin media.

But Western leaders have pushed back on a role for Putin and earlier this week Moscow said Israel had shown little interest in its overtures.

"We are by no means seeking to act as a mediator, we are simply suggesting ideas," Putin said at an economic forum in Saint Petersburg.

"If they turn out to be attractive to both sides, we will only be happy."

While Moscow has condemned Israel's strikes, Russia has not offered military help to its ally Iran and has downplayed its obligations under a sweeping strategic partnership agreement signed just months ago.

The foreign ministry on Thursday warned the United States against "military intervention" in the conflict, as it weighs joining Israel's strikes against Iran.

And pressed multiple times to comment on Israel's apparent threats to kill Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Putin said Friday: "I really hope that the things you mention remain at the level of rhetoric."

News.Az