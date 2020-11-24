Putin discussed the work of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh with leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Putin discussed the work of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh with leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin in telephone conversations with Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders over the past two days discussed the work of Russian peacekeepers, humanitarian aid, and economic interaction in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin's press office reported on Tuesday.

"The modalities of the work of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and further steps to provide humanitarian assistance to the population have been discussed," the Kremlin said after telephone conversations between the Russian leader with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan which took place on November 23 and 24.

"Issues of economic interaction and unblocking of transport communications in the region were also touched upon," the Kremlin added.

In addition, Putin discussed with Aliyev and Pashinyan the implementation of the settlement agreements in Karabakh, as well as the results of the November 21 visit of the Russian interagency delegation to Baku and Yerevan.

It should be reminded that on November 9, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the agreements, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stop at occupied positions, and Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region.

