Putin has no plans to call Trump: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to call former US President Donald Trump who has survived an assassination attempt, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"As far as I know no, there are no such plans," he said when asked whether Putin planned to call Trump.It was obvious to all outside observers that the life of former US President and new presidential candidate Donald Trump was in jeopardy, he noted."After numerous attempts to remove candidate Trump from the political arena using legal instruments at first, courts, the prosecutor’s office, attempts to politically discredit and compromise the candidate it was obvious to all outside observers that his life was in jeopardy," Peskov added.

News.Az