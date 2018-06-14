Putin introduced Armenian PM to President of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced him on Thursday with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports quoting RİA Novosti.

"After the football match (Russia-Saudi Arabia), the Russian president organized a small reception in the format of CIS heads of state attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Russian president introduced us, it was just an acquaintance, there was no discussion or meaningful conversation and contacts", Pashinyan said this in a video message on his Facebook page.

