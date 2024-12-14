Putin meets with former Kazakhstan President Nazarbayev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, Moscow Region, as confirmed by the Kremlin's press office on Saturday, News.az reports citing TASS .

"Vladimir Putin met with first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in Novo-Ogaryovo," the statement reads.The previous time, a meeting between Putin and Nazarbayev was reported to take place in late 2023. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at that time that the meeting was "absolutely private."Nazarbayev, 84, served as the first president of Kazakhstan in 1991-2019. In March 2019 he signed a decree on his voluntarily resignation from the post. He was succeeded by current President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

News.Az