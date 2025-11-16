Putin, Netanyahu discuss Middle East in phone call, Kremlin says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed developments in the Middle East in a phone call on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office and the Kremlin said in a joint statement, News.Az informs via The Jerusalem Post.

The two focused on the situation in the Gaza Strip, especially regarding the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The pair also discussed the status of Iran's nuclear program and issues related to further stabilization efforts in Syria.

Netanyahu's Office said that the conversation took place at the Russian leader's request.

The Kremlin called the conversation "a thorough exchange of views."

