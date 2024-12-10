Putin: Oreshnik missiles will eliminate need for nuclear weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Once there is a sufficient amount of Oreshnik missiles, Russia will no longer consider the use of nuclear weapons, President Vladimir Putin said, addressing a meeting of the Council on Civil Society and Human Rights, News.az reports citing TASS .

"We are improving our nuclear doctrine, not tightening it. Basically, now, we need to improve the Oreshnik missile, not the nuclear doctrine," Putin noted."If we take a closer look, a sufficient amount of these cutting-edge weapon systems will actually eliminate the need for the use of nuclear weapons," he explained.This is why, in Putin’s words, Russia behaves with caution and even restraint in all areas. "However, the government shows its will where it is necessary, as well as the country’s people who live here, who want their children to live here, who see Russia as their motherland and are ready to do everything to make it stronger," Putin concluded.

News.Az