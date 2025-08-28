Putin, Pashinyan expected to meet at SCO summit in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Beijing on September 1.

The Armenian prime minister also noted that he plans to visit Russia in late September, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"I am pleased that Russia is anticipating my visit, and I too always look forward to invitations to the country. As I noted earlier, I plan to meet with the Russian president in Beijing, and I intend to visit Russia in late September," Pashinyan said, adding that Armenia and Russia remain in active contact.

News.Az