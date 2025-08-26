Kazakh President to visit China for SCO summit and bilateral talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit China from August 30 to September 3 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, the Akorda press service reported.

During the visit, Tokayev and Xi will hold high-level talks on strengthening the Kazakhstan–China comprehensive and “eternal” strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On August 31–September 1, Tokayev will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and the “SCO Plus” meeting in Tianjin. On September 2, he will address the Kazakhstan–China Business Council and meet with the heads of major Chinese companies.

The visit will conclude on September 3, when Tokayev will take part in commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II as a guest of honor.

Chinese officials earlier confirmed that a package of agreements will be signed at the SCO summit, which marks its 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State.

News.Az