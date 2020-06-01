Putin reveals date for constitutional vote

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's public vote on a set of constitutional amendments that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power through 2036 will take place on July 1, Putin said at a meeting with officials, according to Russian media.

"Indeed, July 1 looks like quite a suitable date to hold the Russian vote on the constitutional amendments," Putin said during a video conference with members of the constitutional amendments working group.

The vote was initially set for April 22 but pushed back due to the coronavirus.

News.Az

