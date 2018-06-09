Putin: Russia ready to improve ties with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is ready to boost relations with the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Rossiya-1’s Saturday News.

Putin pointed out that US President Donald Trump has been implementing the promises he made during his election campaign. "One of the promises was to improve US-Russian relations. I hope that it will happen, at least we are ready for that and I think that the ball is in the US court," the Russian president stressed.

"We are ready to boost, deepen and improve relations with the United States. Various tools may be used for that, including personal meetings," TASS cited Putin as saying.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the two presidents discussed that Vienna could be one of the cities to host their bilateral meeting.

News.Az

