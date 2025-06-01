Putin's assistant: There are no specific agreements yet on a meeting between Putin and Trump

There are no specific agreements yet on a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, News.Az reports.

According to a Kremlin spokesman, the meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump must be carefully prepared. There are no specific agreements on holding it yet.

"No, there are no specific agreements on this matter yet. The idea is in the air, that's clear. But a meeting will be possible when there are some results that could be discussed at the presidential level. There should be careful preparation for this meeting," he said.

For now, the leaders are holding telephone conversations, and the diplomat called the very fact of this important. "This is already yielding certain results, in particular, some agreements that are being implemented, and which will be implemented later. The telephone conversations themselves are useful," the Kremlin representative said.

"A personal meeting," he continued, "is something large-scale that should lead to serious results. But, again, these results should be prepared by someone. Namely, by the relevant teams of the White House and the Kremlin," the diplomat explained.

Ushakov did not suggest when exactly the meeting might take place. "You can guess, but it's pointless, frankly speaking. You can guess that it will be this year, for example. But it's not a fact, of course," he said.

