Putin's special envoy: Europe will fail to prevent the US from acquiring Greenland
- 18 Jan 2026 22:48
- 18 Jan 2026 23:07
- 1046293
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/putin-s-special-envoy-europe-will-fail-to-prevent-the-us-from-acquiring-greenland Copied
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Europe will surrender, the US will get Greenland, transatlantic unity will perhaps be restored to some extent, News.Az reports.
Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, wrote about this on his X account.
He expressed confidence that Europe would yield to pressure and Greenland would come under US control.