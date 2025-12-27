Putin admits Ukraine leads Russia in heavy drone warfare

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly acknowledged that Ukraine currently holds a technological advantage in the use of heavy combat drones, a rare admission that highlights growing pressure on Moscow’s military amid the ongoing war.

Speaking during a televised “Direct Line” event, Putin said Russian forces are lagging behind Ukraine in the deployment of large “Baba Yaga”-type drones, which Kyiv has used effectively for logistics and battlefield operations. He described the gap as a serious challenge that is forcing Russia to accelerate the development of new unmanned systems, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Defence Express, Russia has begun working on heavy drone platforms designed to transport large payloads and potentially carry out strike missions. One of the companies involved, Dronax, announced it is developing transport drones capable of carrying loads of up to 100 kilograms, allowing for new operational uses on the battlefield.

Russian developers say these drones could support missions involving the delivery of heavy equipment, ammunition, or other supplies. While their exact combat role remains unclear, previous heavy UAV designs have combined logistics and offensive capabilities.

Among the new systems under development is the CK-15SVO drone, which recently completed testing. The platform can carry up to 100 kilograms and is equipped with a mechanism for dropping cargo as well as TM-62 anti-tank mines. Developers describe it as a significant upgrade compared with earlier drones limited to much smaller payloads.

Despite acknowledging Ukraine’s advantage in drone warfare, Putin has continued to repeat Moscow’s territorial claims over parts of eastern Ukraine, including the Donbas region, and has ruled out withdrawing from key areas. Russian officials have also faced internal criticism, with some figures openly questioning the Kremlin’s strategy and calling for an end to the war and domestic reforms.

The admission underscores how drone technology has become a decisive factor in the conflict, reshaping military tactics on both sides as the war continues.

News.Az