Putin says Russia ready for constructive dialogue with USA

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia was ready for a constructive dialogue with the United States, Reuters reported.

"We do not view USA as our enemy," Putin said during his annual question-and-answer session with Russian citizens. Moscow and Washington can cooperate on issues including the non-proliferation of weapons and the Syria crisis, he added.

