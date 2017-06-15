Putin says Russia ready for constructive dialogue with USA
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia was ready for a constructive dialogue with the United States, Reuters reported.
"We do not view USA as our enemy," Putin said during his annual question-and-answer session with Russian citizens. Moscow and Washington can cooperate on issues including the non-proliferation of weapons and the Syria crisis, he added.
News.Az