Putin to attend CIS Summit in Tajikistan, meet with leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Tajikistan in the coming week to participate in a summit of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) heads of state.

The Russian leader's schedule also includes bilateral meetings with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and other CIS leaders, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The sessions of the two supreme bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States, including the meeting of the Council of Heads of State, are scheduled for October 9-10, 2025, in Dushanbe.

News.Az