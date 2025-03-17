President Rahmon says security is central to Russian-Tajik agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that security-related issues are central to the agenda of both Tajikistan and Russia.

"Security issues occupy a special place on the bilateral agenda," he said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Rahmon expressed his willingness to discuss with Putin "the state and prospects of <...> [bilateral] relations, as well as international and regional issues."

According to a 2014 plan to modernize the Tajik army, Russia provides weapons and military equipment, trains officers at Russian military universities on an annual basis, and holds joint operational and combat training. In 2012, Tajikistan and Russia signed an agreement on the permanent presence of the 201st Russian military base on the territory of the republic to ensure regional security in the area of responsibility of the CSTO member states. In April 2021, the two countries signed an agreement to create a joint regional air defense system, which will become an integral part of the CIS joint air defense system.

In February, Russian ambassador to Dushanbe Semyon Grigoriev said in an interview with TASS that both countries were successfully solving military cooperation problems. He said that the relevance of cooperation in this area is beyond doubt and has repeatedly passed the test of time.

