Putin-Trump meeting hinges on terms set by both presidents, Kremlin says

A potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump will depend on the terms agreed upon by the leaders themselves, according to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"The plan will depend on what they themselves decide. The two presidents are to make decisions," Peskov said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He emphasized that the meeting needs to be thoroughly prepared, while "their teams will adjust themselves to the terms they themselves designate."

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that "the meeting of the presidents should be productive."

"In order to be effective, it must be well prepared," he summarized.

Earlier, Trump said during a visit to the UAE that he intends to meet with President Vladimir Putin as soon as he can organize such a rendezvous. The White House noted that it expecting such talks "very soon.".

