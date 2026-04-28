Iran arrests individuals accused of spying via Starlink

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Iranian police have arrested individuals accused of transmitting sensitive information and images to intelligence agencies using Starlink devices, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In Yusefabad, Tehran, the Information Centre of the Tehran Metropolitan Police Command stated that suspects had rented an apartment which was “used as a base for espionage activities”.

Authorities said they used “advanced communication equipment, including Starlink satellite internet” to transmit “information and news to intelligence services and hostile networks abroad”.

In a separate case, Sarvestan police, located about 80km (50 miles) southeast of Shiraz, reported another arrest. Officials claimed the individual “was collaborating with hostile networks by sending messages, images and videos from important and sensitive locations”.

News.Az