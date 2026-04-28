Shocking moment man attacks Turkish mayor with a cleaver - VIDEO

The incident took place in the Aybastı district municipality office, where the suspect, identified as Y.D., reportedly struck the mayor’s secretary, Adem Demirkale, on the head with a cleaver. The attack caused injuries, prompting an immediate emergency response, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Medical teams were dispatched to the scene following the alert. Demirkale was treated and taken to hospital, with reports indicating that his condition is stable.

The suspect was detained shortly after the incident and later arrested by a court following legal proceedings.

Security camera footage from inside the municipal building shows the moment of the attack, which has since circulated in local media reports, highlighting the sudden and unexpected nature of the incident.