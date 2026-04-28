Iran says no plan to resume in-person schooling

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The Iranian Ministry of Education has stated that there are currently no plans to resume in-person education, despite reports that some schools have announced internal exams will be held on site, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim news agency.

The ministry emphasized that any such decisions depend entirely on the issuance of the necessary permits from relevant authorities.

The clarification comes amid confusion over whether schools in Iran would shift back to face-to-face activities for examinations or continue with remote arrangements.

News.Az