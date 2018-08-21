Putin, Xi Jinping to meet at Eastern Economic Forum in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, which will be held in Vladivostok in September, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev stated on Tuesday. He noted that Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua also confirmed the meeting. The officials made these statements in the Chinese city of Dalian during a plenary session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Cooperation and Development of the Far East and Baikal Region of the Russian Federation and Northeast China, TASS reports.

"Today we hold the second session of our commission, and the first one with a new set of members. My colleague Mr. Hu Chunhua already said that in three weeks, at the fourth Eastern Economic Forum, a meeting will be held between the leaders of our countries - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping," Trutnev said.

"China is Russia’s main economic partner in the Asia-Pacific region," he added.

The Eastern Economic Forum is an annual event aimed at facilitating the development of Russia’s Far East and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. The next forum is scheduled to take place in Vladivostok on September 11-13. South Korean leader Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to attend the event. According to some estimations, about 7,000 people will attend the forum.

News.Az

