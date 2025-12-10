Qarabağ face Ajax in crucial Champions League clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s FK Qarabağ will face Dutch side Ajax on Wednesday in a pivotal Matchday 6 fixture of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The match will kick off at 21:45 Baku time (GMT+4) at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, News.Az reports.

The game will be overseen by a refereeing team led by Slovenian FIFA official Rade Obrenović.

Currently, Qarabağ sit 21st in the standings with 7 points, while Ajax, having lost all five previous matches, occupy the bottom spot at 36th place. Qarabağ will aim for a victory to strengthen their chances of advancing to the last 24 stage.

News.Az