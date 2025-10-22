Qarabag FK strikes early in Champions League

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the third round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, the match between "Athletic" and "Qarabag" in Spain has seen an early goal, News.Az reports.

In the 1st minute, "Qarabag" player Leandro Andrade found the back of the net: 0-1.

The match kicked off at 8:45 p.m. Baku time (GMT+4) at the iconic San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

The encounter is being officiated by Croatian FIFA referee Igor Pajač.

