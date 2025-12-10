Qarabağ takes lead once again: Qarabağ 2-1 Ajax

The Azerbaijani side struck back with a well-crafted attack, restoring their advantage and bringing the score to Qarabağ 2 – Ajax 1, News.Az reports.

The goal electrified the stadium, reaffirming Qarabağ’s determination and tactical maturity in this crucial European match.

Ajax, now trailing for the second time, is intensifying its efforts to respond, while Qarabağ is pushing to consolidate its lead.

More updates to follow as the match progresses.

News.Az