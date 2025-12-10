Yandex metrika counter

Qarabağ takes lead once again: Qarabağ 2-1 Ajax

  • Sports
  • Share
Qarabağ takes lead once again: Qarabağ 2-1 Ajax
Source: News.Az

The Azerbaijani side struck back with a well-crafted attack, restoring their advantage and bringing the score to Qarabağ 2 – Ajax 1News.Az reports.

The goal electrified the stadium, reaffirming Qarabağ’s determination and tactical maturity in this crucial European match.

Ajax, now trailing for the second time, is intensifying its efforts to respond, while Qarabağ is pushing to consolidate its lead.

More updates to follow as the match progresses.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      