Qatar Airways soon to resume flights from Doha to Baku

Qatar Airways airline will resume flights on the Doha-Baku-Doha route from May 10, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport said.

According to the source, the flights will be operated three times a week - on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

"Departure from Baku to Doha will take place at 03:25 (GMT +4), arrival - at 05:15 (GMT +3), departure from Doha to Baku - at 20:20 (GMT +3), and arrival - at 00:05 (GMT +4) ", the source said.

From June 11, 2021, Qatar Airways will operate Doha - Baku - Doha flights daily, added the source.

Due to the COVID-19-related epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, the following persons are allowed to enter the territory of the country:

Citizens of Azerbaijan; Employees of diplomatic missions of foreign states in the Azerbaijani territory and their family members; Foreign citizens being family members of Azerbaijani citizens; Foreign citizens having a work permit in Azerbaijan; Foreign citizens having a permanent or temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan; Foreign students studying in Azerbaijan; Foreign citizens who have a special permit from the Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

