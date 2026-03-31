Qatar Airways updates passengers on refunds, date changes

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Qatar Airways has announced that due to a higher-than-usual volume of service requests, processing times for refunds and other requests may take slightly longer than normal.

In a post on X, the airline assured customers that its teams are working around the clock to review and resolve all requests as quickly as possible, News.Az reports.

Eligibility

Customers with confirmed bookings for travel between 28 February and 15 June 2026 are eligible for a refund or to change travel dates.

Cancelled bookings

If you cannot retrieve your booking: This indicates that your booking and any associated add-ons are already under refund processing. No further action is required.

This indicates that your booking and any associated add-ons are already under refund processing. No further action is required. If you can retrieve your booking: You are eligible for a full refund or a change of travel dates. Add-ons will be refunded separately after the main booking refund is completed.

You are eligible for a full refund or a change of travel dates. Add-ons will be refunded separately after the main booking refund is completed. If you still wish to travel: You may change travel dates up to 31 October 2026 on Qatar Airways-operated flights, subject to fare availability.

Refund processing & tracking

Refunds will be credited to the original form of payment and may take up to 28 working days to process. Customers can track the status of their refund using the “Track a refund” feature available on the Qatar Airways website.

News.Az