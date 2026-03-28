Qatar Airways stores jets in Spain amid airspace crisis

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Qatar Airways has moved around 20 aircraft to Spain for storage as ongoing airspace restrictions in the Middle East continue to disrupt flight operations from its Doha hub.

The aircraft—including Airbus A380s, A350s, and Boeing 787s—have been positioned at Teruel Airport in eastern Spain, a major European storage and maintenance facility located more than 3,000 miles from Qatar, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Teruel Airport is widely known in the aviation industry as a long-term storage hub due to its dry climate and specialized maintenance services. The facility, operated in part by Tarmac Aerosave, has seen a noticeable increase in parked aircraft in recent weeks.

Satellite data and flight tracking reports indicate that multiple Qatar Airways jets have already been relocated, with additional aircraft joining the growing fleet in Spain.

The airline said the move is a temporary measure driven by “exceptional circumstances” in the region and ongoing disruption to flight operations beyond its control.

Qatar Airways is currently operating a significantly reduced schedule, with fewer than a quarter of its usual flights, making it one of the most affected major Gulf carriers amid the regional airspace constraints.

Aviation analysts say the scale of the relocation suggests the disruption could extend further, prompting airlines to reposition valuable assets to safer and more stable locations.

Experts also note that moving aircraft to long-term storage facilities in Europe allows carriers to preserve fleet condition while maintaining flexibility for a gradual return to operations once conditions improve.

Qatar Airways has indicated it will continue adjusting its schedule, with a revised timetable expected as the situation evolves.

For now, Teruel Airport has become an unexpected holding point for some of the airline’s largest long-haul aircraft during one of the most disruptive periods for regional aviation in recent years.

News.Az