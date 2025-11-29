Qatar Embassy in Sri Lanka warns citizens as cyclone strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Sri Lanka has issued a warning, advising Qatari citizens and visitors in the country to exercise heightened caution due to the ongoing severe weather conditions.

The embassy stated that Sri Lanka has recently experienced waves of heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides across several regions, with weather conditions still unstable, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Qatar’s embassy advised citizens currently in Sri Lanka to remain vigilant, follow local safety instructions, and contact the embassy immediately in case of emergencies.

News.Az