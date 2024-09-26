Qatar mediates return of 9 Ukrainian children from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian authorities, with the help of Qatari mediators, have facilitated the return of nine Ukrainian children.

Russia’s presidential commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova " target="_blank"> shared photos on Telegram, showing her with Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow, interacting with the children, News.Az reports.Among the returned were eight boys, aged 12 to 17, and a 17-year-old girl who had been living with her grandmother in Crimea. The girl expressed a desire to reunite with her mother in Kyiv, and her return was arranged.Lvova-Belova also stated that her office has facilitated the return of 80 children from Ukraine and third countries, along with 13 children from families with Russian relatives. She expressed gratitude to Qatari mediators for their crucial role in the process.Since July 2023, Qatar has played a key role in facilitating the return of numerous Ukrainian children taken to Russia. Kyiv alleges that over 19,000 Ukrainian children have been unlawfully relocated since Russia's full-scale invasion, a claim Moscow denies.So far, fewer than 400 children have been returned to Ukraine. In April, with the help of Qatari mediators, Ukraine submitted a list of 561 children it seeks to recover from Russia.

News.Az