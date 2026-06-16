Qatar targets rapid LNG output boost after Hormuz reopens

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Qatar plans to rapidly increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) production once the Strait of Hormuz reopens, aiming to restore most of its export capacity within two months, according to people familiar with the matter, News.Az reorts, citing Bloomberg.

According to the report, QatarEnergy has informed buyers that it expects to raise output to about 50% of capacity one month after safe passage through the strait is restored, and to around 80% within two months.

The report added that the remaining capacity—equivalent to two production trains—will take years to fully restore, following damage caused by Iranian missile strikes in March.

News.Az