Putin sets September 20 for Russian parliamentary elections

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting September 20 as the date for elections to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The document was published on the official legal information website.

“The elections of members of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly are hereby set for September 20. The decree takes effect on the day of its official publication,” the document states.

In addition to the State Duma vote, more than 2,200 elections at different levels are expected to be held on the same election day. Around 20,700 legislative seats and elected positions will be contested.

The elections will also include votes for the heads of 11 regions, with eight leaders to be chosen through direct elections and three elected by regional legislative assemblies.

Altogether, 39 Russian regions are expected to hold regional parliamentary elections.

News.Az