Tehran links Israeli pullout from Lebanon to US deal

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that ending the war in Lebanon is a binding part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached with the United States, and that any Israeli military presence or strikes on Lebanese territory would be considered a violation of the agreement.

The MoU carries two distinct parties, Araghchi clarified in a statement: Iran and Israel on one side, and Iran and Hezbollah on the other. “Any Israeli military attack on Lebanon or continuation of its occupation there would nullify the agreement,” News.Az reports, citing Shafaq news.

A formal signing ceremony is scheduled for Friday in Geneva, to be attended by Araghchi, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and US Vice President JD Vance, though neither side has officially confirmed its delegation. The ceremony will initiate a 60-day negotiating window, during which the nuclear file and sanctions relief will be addressed —matters Araghchi specified are reserved for that second phase and are not part of the MoU itself.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed hope the deal would lead to a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and "an end to the suffering of the Lebanese people," calling on all parties to rally behind the state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to keep Israeli forces in security zones established in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Israeli outlet Maariv reported that Beirut has been designated a prohibited zone for Israeli military operations under the terms of the MoU.

News.Az