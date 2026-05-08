QatarEnergy LNG cargoes rerouted to Dubai amid Strait of Hormuz disruption

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QatarEnergy LNG cargoes stranded inside the Gulf during the Strait of Hormuz disruption have reportedly found an alternative discharge point at Dubai’s Jebel Ali terminal.

According to satellite imagery data cited in reports, the 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carrier Mraikh discharged cargo at the Dubai facility in late April before returning to QatarEnergy’s Ras Laffan export complex for reloading, News.Az reports, citing Trade Wind News.

The development comes amid ongoing disruptions affecting shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy transit routes.

The rerouting of LNG cargoes to Jebel Ali is seen as part of efforts to maintain regional gas supply operations while shipping activity in the Gulf remains under pressure.

The Mraikh, built in 2025, is among the LNG carriers operating within QatarEnergy’s export network centered around the Ras Laffan complex in Qatar.

News.Az