Qatar threatens to cut EU LNG supplies over sustainability law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar has warned it may redirect liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports away from the European Union if the bloc proceeds with its new corporate sustainability law, a letter obtained by Reuters shows.

In the letter dated May 21, addressed to the Belgian government, Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said Qatar and its state energy firm, QatarEnergy, might “seriously consider alternative markets” if the EU does not revise its Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). The law aims to hold companies accountable for human rights and environmental issues in their supply chains, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Qatar, the world’s third-largest LNG exporter, supplies around 12-14% of Europe’s LNG, particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The letter criticized the directive's requirement for companies to implement climate transition plans aligned with the Paris Agreement and to aim for net zero emissions. Kaabi stated that Qatar has no plans to achieve net zero in the near future, arguing that the CSDDD threatens national sovereignty over climate goals.

While the European Commission has proposed easing some aspects of the directive—such as delaying its launch to 2028 and limiting its scope—Qatar said these steps were insufficient. An annex to the letter called for the removal of climate plan obligations entirely.

QatarEnergy has long-term gas contracts with major European firms including Shell, TotalEnergies, and ENI.

News.Az