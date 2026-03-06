Qatar’s PM discusses Iran attacks with Poland’s top diplomat
Source: Xinhua
Qatar’s prime minister has spoken with the foreign minister of Poland about Iran’s attacks on Doha, calling them a “blatant violation” of sovereignty.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani told Poland’s Radoslaw Sikorski that Iran’s recent moves in the region are inconsistent with “good neighbourliness” and have no justification, according to a readout from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
For his part, Sikorski expressed Poland’s concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East and called for a return to negotiations and the “rule of reason”.
By Faig Mahmudov